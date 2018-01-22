

CTV Regina





Regina police are looking for information after a robbery early Monday morning.

Police were called to a business on the 1800 block of Ninth Ave. N, around 1:25 a.m.

According to police, a lone individual entered the business and threatened the employee with a weapon. The suspect fled with cash and merchandise.

Police said no one was hurt in the robbery.

Anyone with information is asked to call Regina Police Service or Crime Stoppers.