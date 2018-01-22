Police searching for suspects after morning robbery
CTV Regina
Published Monday, January 22, 2018 10:06AM CST
Regina police are looking for information after a robbery early Monday morning.
Police were called to a business on the 1800 block of Ninth Ave. N, around 1:25 a.m.
According to police, a lone individual entered the business and threatened the employee with a weapon. The suspect fled with cash and merchandise.
Police said no one was hurt in the robbery.
Anyone with information is asked to call Regina Police Service or Crime Stoppers.