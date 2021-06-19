REGINA -- Police are searching for two suspects after a group of people were allegedly maced on Friday night.

The Regina Police Service (RPS) was dispatched to the area of the 2400 block of Retallack Street around 10:30 p.m., according to a news release.

RPS said officers met with four victims in the area who required medical attention. Suspects were not on the scene when police arrived.

The first suspect is described as a Caucasian man wearing a pink sweater, glasses, beige jeans and short brown hair. Police said the second suspect is an Indigenous man wearing a black sweater, blue jeans, black shoes and black hair.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact RPS at 306-777-6500, or your local law enforcement agency, or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).