REGINA -- Regina police are looking for two men after multiple gun shots were fired in the 3700 block of 5 Ave. on Saturday morning.

Officers responded to the area around 8:40 a.m. and learned that a silver SUV was parked in the parking lot of a business, when a man approached it on foot pointing a gun.

Police say the driver of the SUV left the vehicle and pointed a gun back at the first suspect. It is suspected one of the men fired several shots.

The first man is described as an Indigenous, around 20-years-old with short hair, a slim build and a black t-shirt.

The second man is around 30-years-old, wearing a black t-shirt, with a heavy build and short hair.

Police say this incident was not random, but it did pose significant risk to the public.

Anyone with information about this situation is being asked to contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800 222-8477.