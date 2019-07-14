

CTV Regina





Police are searching for suspects after shots were fired at a vehicle on Victoria Ave. late on Saturday night.

According to a release from police, a 19-year-old man and woman were driving near Fleet St. and Dewdney Ave. East around 11:30 p.m., when they reported being followed by another car.

The suspect vehicle, with four people in it, followed them heading westbound on Victoria Ave. approaching Ring Road and fired four or five shots at the victim’s vehicle.

Eventually the victims were able to turn off and head in a different direction. They were not physically injured during this incident.

The four suspects were travelling in an older white Chevrolet Malibu with rust around the wheel wells. It was last seen heading westbound on Victoria Ave. from Ring Road.

The driver of the car is described as an Indigenous man, around 30 to 40 years old, with a buzz cut.

All three passengers are described as Indigenous women, heavy set, with long, straight, dark hair.

Anyone with information about this incident is being asked to call the Regina Police Service or Crime Stoppers.