Regina police are searching for a suspect involved in a stabbing on Monday afternoon.

According to PRS, officers were dispatched to a business in the 5000 block of Sherwood Dr. It was reported that a man had been stabbed. Police located the victim, a 53 year old man.

The suspect says he was walking in the area of Hanbidge Crescent when he was approached by three men who asked for money. When the victim replied that he didn’t have money, one of the three men stabbed him.

The victim was treated for minor injuries.

The suspect who stabbed the victim is a man with a slim build who was wearing camp pants, and black jacket, a black hoodie and a blue bandana. The weapon was a butcher knife with black tape around the handle.

The second suspect was a short, stocky man wearing white pants, a neon green jacket and a blue bandana.

The third suspect was a tall man, wearing grey sweats and a dark green jacket.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.