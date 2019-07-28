

CTV Regina





Police are looking for two men after a person was assaulted and robbed at gun point early on Sunday morning.

The victim was stopped in a lane in their vehicle, in the 4600 block of 4 Ave. around 4 a.m. when they were approached by two men with a gun. The victim was assaulted and pulled out of his vehicle, according to police.

The two suspects then drove away in the victims white Nissan Murano.

The victim sustained minor injuries from the incident.

The two suspects are both described as Indigenous men, around 22-years-old, 5-9 tall, around 165 lbs wearing a dark hoodies. They each had a bandana covering their faces, one red, and one black.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact the Regina Police Service or Crime Stoppers.