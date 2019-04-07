

Police are searching for two men following an armed robbery early Sunday morning.

Around 1 a.m., officers were sent to a business on the 200 North blk. of McCarthy Blvd. after a report of a robbery. According to police, the men entered the business with a handgun, took cash, and left on foot.

The first suspect is described as being around 5-6 and 200 lbs, wearing all black and a scarf covering his face. The second suspect is described as approximately 6-0 with a skinny build and also wearing all black and a scarf.

Anyone with information on this incident is being asked to contact the Regina Police Service or Crime Stoppers.