Regina Police Service is looking for more information after two suspects threatened a man with a weapon, in an attempt to take his vehicle.

Police say it happened around 1:15 a.m., on the 300 Block of Rae Street on Saturday, December 9, 2017. The suspects did not end up taking the vehicle, and the victim was not injured. There is also no description of the suspects available.

Anyone with information that could assist police in this investigation is asked to contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500, or your local law enforcement agency, or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).