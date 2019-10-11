REGINA -- Regina police are asking the public to help locate a suspect who shot a 17-year-old boy on Thursday evening.

At around 10 p.m. police were called to the Glen Elm Trailer Court for reports of a shooting. When members arrived a 17-year-old boy was hurt, and was treated by EMS for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police believe three men approached the victim and one of the men shot him, and fled.

RPS says there are no descriptions of the suspects at this time.

Anyone who knows anything about the incident is asked to contact RPS or Crime Stoppers.