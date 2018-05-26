

CTV Regina





Yorkton RCMP is asking for the public’s help following an incident in Langenburg involving a dog suffering from a gunshot wound.

On Wednesday, Langenburg RCMP received a report of a dog that had suffered from a gunshot wound.The dog was taken to a vet, where it was treated for its injury, Yorkton RCMP said in a Facebook post on Saturday.

Police said the incident is believed to have taken place on Tuesday between 1 and 2 p.m “near a rural property approximately 5 miles north of Churchbridge” off the #80 Highway.

They are asking anyone who may have been in the area at the time or who can provide more information regarding the incident, to call Esterhazy/Langenburg RCMP at 306-745-4740, Saskatchewan RCMP, or Crime Stoppers.