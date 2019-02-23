Calgary police are looking for the public’s help to locate a woman and her baby who both went missing earlier this week and could be in the Regina area.

Officials say Sierra Marthaller, 17, and her infant child Alex Lewis were last seen in Calgary on Feb. 20.

It’s believed that the pair left the city and are likely in the Regina area.

There is no Amber Alert at this time, but investigators want to make sure that they are both safe and unharmed.

Anyone who knows of their whereabouts is asked to contact the Calgary Police Service at 403-266-1234 or the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500. Tips can be also left with Crime Stoppers using either of the following methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org