Regina police are looking for suspects of a robbery that happened Sunday evening.

Three male suspects allegedly approached a 49-year-old woman who was clearing snow from her vehicle and demanded money. The woman refused and the men gathered around her holding sticks.

The suspects allegedly pulled her purse from her and took off on foot. The incident occurred in the 1100 block of Broadway Ave.

Two of the suspects are described as 13 to 15 years old; one is described as 20 years old with a medium build and wearing a brown hooded jacket. One of the younger suspects was wearing a black hooded jacket with a red stripe down the front.

Anyone who has information is asked to contact the Regina Police Service or Crime Stoppers.