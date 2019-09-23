

Following the publication of this story, the Regina Police Service comfirmed the woman was located deceased.

Regina police are asking for help from the public locating a missing woman.

The 57-year-old woman was last seen Sunday morning at around 11:10 a.m. in the 3100 block of Windsor Park Rd.

She is described as having a medium build, with long curly auburn hair and glasses.

Anyone with information is asked to contact RPS.