Police seek public assistance locating missing Regina woman
The sign in front of Regina Police Headquarters is pictured in this file photo. (Brendan Ellis/CTV News)
CTV News Regina
Published Monday, September 23, 2019 2:59PM CST
Last Updated Monday, September 23, 2019 5:04PM CST
Following the publication of this story, the Regina Police Service comfirmed the woman was located deceased.
Regina police are asking for help from the public locating a missing woman.
The 57-year-old woman was last seen Sunday morning at around 11:10 a.m. in the 3100 block of Windsor Park Rd.
She is described as having a medium build, with long curly auburn hair and glasses.
Anyone with information is asked to contact RPS.