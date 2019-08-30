Police seek Regina man, 19, who allegedly shot at two pedestrians
Published Friday, August 30, 2019 12:23PM CST
Last Updated Friday, August 30, 2019 2:28PM CST
Police have identified a suspect who allegedly shot at a pair of pedestrians on Monday evening.
Braden James Moneybird, 19, also known as Braden Sheepskin is an Indigenous man, 5’7’ with a thin build with brown eyes and black hair. He has tattoos on both forearms and a black teardrop tattoo on the corner of his right eye.
He was last seen wearing a white Calvin Klein shirt,a white baseball cap and white pants and shoes.
He is facing charges of discharging a firearm in a reckless manner.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact police.