REGINA -- Police are asking for help in locating a suspect connected to an alleged assault and robbery that took place on Friday night.

Officers were dispatched to a residence in the 700 block of Athol Street, around 5 p.m. on Friday evening, according to a Regina Police Service (RPS) release.

Police said the victim entered the residence and was assaulted by two people, who stole his phone and cigarettes.

One suspect was located on the scene and arrested. The 30-year-old man was charged with robbery and failing to comply with a probation order.

Police describe the second suspect as an Indigenous man, wearing a black sweater, red bandana, sunglasses and blue jeans.

There were several other men who may have witnessed the robbery, according to RPS.

Anyone with information about this incident is being asked to contact the Regina Police Services at 306-777-6500, or your local law enforcement agency, or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).