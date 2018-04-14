

CTV Regina





Regina police are asking for the public’s help in a robbery investigation.

On Saturday at about 1:24 a.m., police were called to a business in the 1600 block of 9th Avenue East. In a press release, RPS said a man entered the business and threatened a person with a weapon. The suspect then fled the scene.

There were no injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call Regina police or Crime Stoppers.