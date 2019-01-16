

CTV Regina





The Regina Police Service is asking for the public’s assistance in an investigation into a collision Wednesday morning involving a stolen truck.

At about 6:30 a.m., police were called to a collision that occurred at the intersection of 12th Avenue and Rose Street in downtown Regina.

Police say the preliminary investigation indicates a Ford F350 truck was heading west bound on 12th Avenue at Rose Street, when it crossed into the eastbound lanes and hit another vehicle stopped for the traffic light.

The truck then struck two parked vehicles in the same area before the driver of the truck got out of the vehicle and ran.

The investigation determined the truck is a City of Regina vehicle stolen from one of the golf courses just outside the city.

The driver is described as male and wearing a toque and dark clothing. The damage to the vehicles involved is significant.

No one was injured in the incident and police continue to investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Regina Police Service or Crime Stoppers.