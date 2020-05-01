REGINA -- A man is facing charges following an aggravated assault on Thursday night, Regina police said in a release.

Police are also searching for a second man who was allegedly involved in the incident.

Officers responded to the 1900 block of Scarth St. around 8:50 p.m., after a report of a man who had been assaulted and robbed.

The suspects were found running east on 11 Ave. A patrol car was able to arrest one of the men, but the second escaped.

The victim was taken to hospital by EMS and treated for several injuries.

A 22-year-old Regina man is facing a charge of aggravated assault, in connection to the incident. He made his first court appearance on Friday afternoon.

Anyone with information that could assist in the investigation is being asked to contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).