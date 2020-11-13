REGINA -- Regina police have seized drugs including fentanyl and cocaine after searching a home in Regina on Thursday.

The Regina Police Service Street Gang Unit found ammunition and Canadian currency when they executed a search warrant in the 1100 block of 12 Ave.

A 38 year-old man is charged with possession of fentanyl and cocaine for the purposes of trafficking and two counts of possession of ammunition.

Another 38 year-old man is charged with being unlawfully at large and a 31 year-old man is charged with breaching recognizance.