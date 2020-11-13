Advertisement
Police seize fentanyl, cocaine, ammunition from Regina home
In this Aug. 9, 2016, file photo, a bag of 4-fluoro isobutyryl fentanyl seized in a drug raid is displayed at the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) Special Testing and Research Laboratory in Sterling, Va. (AP Photo/Cliff Owen)
REGINA -- Regina police have seized drugs including fentanyl and cocaine after searching a home in Regina on Thursday.
The Regina Police Service Street Gang Unit found ammunition and Canadian currency when they executed a search warrant in the 1100 block of 12 Ave.
A 38 year-old man is charged with possession of fentanyl and cocaine for the purposes of trafficking and two counts of possession of ammunition.
Another 38 year-old man is charged with being unlawfully at large and a 31 year-old man is charged with breaching recognizance.