

CTV News Regina





Regina police seized illicit cannabis, cash and documents from four unlicensed cannabis dispensaries on Monday afternoon.

Officers searched the four locations around 4 p.m. Monday. The dispensaries were located in the 1400 block of Scarth Street, 2800 block of Saskatchewan Drive, 2400 block of Dewdney Avenue and 1500 block of 11 Avenue.

The owners and employees of the dispensaries have been charged and fined for unlawfully committing offences under the Saskatchewan Cannabis Control Act, police say.