A man has been charged after RCMP, responding to a single-vehicle crash northwest of Regina, found hundreds of grams of what’s suspected to be cocaine in the vehicle.

The 22-year-old, Liam McLeod, was arrested on scene Wednesday morning after Mounties were called to the crash on Highway 11, near Bethune, Sask.

According to police, more than 460 grams of suspected cocaine were seized from the vehicle. A warrant had also been out for the driver’s arrest, under Canada’s Controlled Drugs and Substances Act.

McLeod, who is charged with possessing cocaine for the purpose of trafficking, appeared in court Thursday. His next appearance is set for Tuesday.