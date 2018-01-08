A 40-year-old man faces numerous charges after police seized multiple drugs during a traffic stop.

Officers stopped a vehicle on St. John Street near 13th Avenue on Saturday at about 10:38 p.m., according to Regina Police Service.

Police discovered seven different controlled substances, including heroin and methamphetamine, several credit cards bearing various different names, and a quantity of cash inside the vehicle.

Albert Cecil Seal, 40, faces several drug related charges and five counts of property obtained by crime.

Seal made his first appearance in Provincial Court on Monday.