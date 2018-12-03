

Fire crews were called to a house fire early Monday morning in Regina.

The fire broke out on the 700 block of Cameron Street after 6 a.m.

Police, fire and EMS were called to the scene. Police say when they arrived, they encountered a person and a dog. While dealing with the person, police say the dog became aggressive, and police fired two shots at it, hitting it once.

The dog fled the scene, but was located by the Regina Humane Society and taken in for treatment for its injuries.

There is no word on whether or not any people were injured in the fire. A damage estimate has not yet been released.