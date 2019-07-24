Regina police are not currently releasing any new information about a reported abduction at gunpoint on Tuesday, but a witness confirmed to CTV News it happened in a parking lot on the eastern side of the Northgate Mall just before noon that day.

The witness, who did not want to be idenitified, said a car pulled into a parking space in the lot at around 11:30 a.m.

The driver of the parked car stayed inside the vehicle for about four minutes, when a second car pulled in behind and blocked the first vehicle from leaving.

Then, the victim was forced out of their car and into the other by a gun-wielding suspect before both vehicles left the scene, according to police.

The victim’s car was captured by surveillance cameras from a nearby business and is described as a black car or smaller SUV with a roof rack.

Police have not released a description of the victim at this time.

Anyone with information should contact police.