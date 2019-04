CTV Regina





The 1200 block of McTavish St. was closed closed due to an operation Tuesday afternoon.

Drivers and pedestrians were asked to avoid the area, and those in the area were advised to stay inside.

Police are asking the public to avoid the 1200 block McTavish St. as a police operation is underway. Motorists and pedestrians are asked to choose another route; those in the area are advised to shelter in place. Updates to follow. — Regina Police (@reginapolice) April 23, 2019

SWAT and K9 units were also one scene.

Police said further updates will be provided as the investigation continues.