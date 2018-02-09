Police used a Taser on a man during an arrest early Friday morning.

Officers were called to a home on Trifunov Crescent around 2:30 a.m. on Friday. Police say the man was intoxicated and threatening to harm himself with a knife.

One officer used a Taser on the man, who dropped the knife, and was taken into custody.

Police say the man was not hurt during the incident, but was checked out by paramedics as a precaution.

Police have notified the public of this incident as part of their ongoing committment to notify the public when a Taser is used.