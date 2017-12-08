Police use armoured vehicle in execution of search warrant in North Central
(File photo)
CTV Regina
Published Friday, December 8, 2017 7:47AM CST
Two people are in custody after a warrant execution involving the SWAT team on Thursday evening.
Police and the SWAT team executed the warrant at a house on the 1100 block of McTavish Street as part of an ongoing investigation. The tactical armoured vehicle was also brought in.
A man and woman were taken into custody.
Police are not releasing any further details.