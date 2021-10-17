Police use CEW in arrest of Regina man

REGINA -

A Regina Police Service member used a CEW in the arrest of a man on Saturday.

According to a news release from police, officers were called to a home in the 2100 block of Rose St. for a report on an unwanted guest. The man in question had outstanding warrants for his arrest, and when officers attempted to make the arrest he became aggressive.

An officer discharged a CEW or Taser, and the man was successfully taken into custody.

The 54-year-old man is charged with assaulting a peace officer. He will appear in court on Monday.

The use of the CEW was documented and will be revised by an internal committee