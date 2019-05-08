

CTV Regina





Regina police say an officer used a Taser arresting a man threatening a woman with a knife on Tuesday night.

Officers were called to the 1400 block of Wascana Street around 11:15 p.m. for a report of an assault. According to police, a man was threatening a woman at the scene with a knife. Police say the man refused to drop the knife and an officer deployed their Taser due to “high risk of death or serious bodily harm.”

The man dropped the knife and was taken into custody. He was assessed by paramedics at the scene. The woman wasn’t injured and the investigation is ongoing.