Police used a Taser in an arrest on Sunday night.

Officers noticed a man carrying a knife on Fifth Avenue and McTavish Street around 11:30 p.m. According to police, the man covered his face with his hands and reached for the knife when officers approached him. The man wouldn’t listen to police commands and was resisting arrest, police said in a news release. One officer deployed a Taser and the man was taken into custody after a short physical altercation.

The man was assessed by EMS and taken to hospital. He has since been discharged.

Gabriel Cote, 31, is facing charges of possession of a weapon, carrying a concealed weapon and resisting arrest. He was released with conditions to attend Provincial Court on Feb. 12.