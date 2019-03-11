

CTV Regina





Police had to use a Taser on a man who tried to hit officers during a domestic dispute on Sunday night.

Officers were called to a home in the 1900 block of Reynolds Street around 11:30 p.m. for reports of a domestic dispute. According to police, officers tried to talk to a man in the home, but he became aggressive, wouldn’t listen to police and tried to hit the officers.

One officer deployed a Taser and the man was taken into custody after a short struggle.

The 41-year-old man wasn’t injured and EMS wasn’t required, police say.

The investigation is ongoing.