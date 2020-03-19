REGINA -- Police are warning people about COVID-19 virus related scams and other fraudulent activity.

The Regina Police service said there has been reports to police of scammers using COVID-19 to fraudulently get people’s information, by posing as health care providers or other organizations.

There have not been any reports of these scams happening locally, but the public is bring reminded to be cautious.

The public is being aware of unsolicited calls, emails and text messages including medical advice, or requests for payment relating to healthcare. Do not click suspicious links or attachments and do not make donations for medical products.

More information on these scams and how to protect yourself is available from the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre.