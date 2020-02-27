REGINA -- Regina police are warning that scammers are taking advantage of tax season in order to contact more potential victims by phone, text or email.

Residents have reported being contacting by someone who claims to work for the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) or Service Canada. Often scammers claim the potential victim is being investigated, and asks for personal information such as a Social Insurance Number (SIN).

Police warn that scammers threaten legal action if information is not given up, but advise not to be intimidated into giving information.

RPS say it is never safe to give a SIN number or personal information over the phone.

Police ask that anyone who has given their information out over the phone attend the police station to make a report.