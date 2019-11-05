REGINA -- Police are warning the public of scammers who are calling residents in the Queen City with Regina Police Service on their call display.

Police were notified on Monday that someone received a phone call from someone claiming to be police service member, saying there was a warrant for the person's arrest. The caller asked for information, including a Social Insurance Number, to verify their identity. When the caller wasn't given the information they were looking for, the victim told police they asked for payment using specific gift cards. The business selling those gift cards told the victim to notify police, and they confirmed it was a fraudulent call.

Police say caller ID spoofing software is becoming more common and says it's up to the person answering the call to be vigilant. Police say people shouldn’t give personal or financial information over the phone, and shouldn’t comply with any caller demanding payments in gift cards.

Regina police also say a Canadian police service would never call demanding money or ask for gift cards.

Anyone who has fallen victim to a fraudulent call is encouraged to call police at 306-777-6500. However, police say if you've received a call but did not share any personal information or didn’t make a payment, then there is no need to report the fraud.