Poll indicates 55% of Sask. residents 'very stressed' about money 'often' or 'all the time'

Three in five Canadians say they can’t keep up with the current cost of living, with 55 per cent of people polled in Saskatchewan admitting they are stressed about money “often” or “all of the time.”

The online poll conducted by Angus Reid Insititute, also indicated financial concerns of Canadians have risen sharply over the past two years, resulting in a substantial drop in support for the Liberal government for former supporters.

According to the poll, of 151 asked, 60 per cent who voted for the Liberals in 2021 will not now because they cannot keep up with the cost of living.

Thirty-seven per cent of those who say they have made the same voting decision said it is a very bad time for a major purchase and another 37 per cent said they worry they won’t be able to meet monthly housing costs within the next six months.

Annual household incomes varying from $25,000 more than $150,000 all agreed for the most part that they cannot keep up with the current cost of living in Canada.

(Angus Reid Institute)

At 55 per cent, Saskatchewan has the highest amount of people currently feeling very stressed out about money “often” or “all of the time,” according to the poll.

Only two per cent of people in Saskatchewan said they never feel stressed about their finances, another 14 per cent said rarely do they feel that way.

The Angus Reid Institute said it conducted the online poll on Jan. 17 and 17, 2024 among a randomized sample of 1,620 Canadian adults who are members of the Angus Reid Forum.

“For comparison purposes only, a probability sample of this size would carry a margin of error of +/- 2 percentage points, 19 times out of 20,” Angus Reid said.

The complete poll can be read here.