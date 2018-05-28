Recent census data put Saskatchewan in the forefront when it came to population growth, with the Queen City named the second fastest growing city by population in all of Canada.

The excitement of that statistic is emphasized in the City of Regina's 2017 Annual Report.

The report contains an Official Community Plan (OCP) which details how the City will aim to improve in the next 25 years as the population is expected to increase to 300,000 people in Regina proper.

"(The OCP) sets out policies around different aspects of the City, from financial, to environmental to housing," said Diana Hawryluk, executive director of city planning and development. "(The OCP) looks at how we want to grow and where we want to grow in the next 25 years."

But the growth comes with challenges and risks. There are three obstacles the City mentions in the report with "potentially significant impacts".

The first, asset condition, as the report states there is an absence in thorough asset condition information, which runs a risk of one or more assets failing. This could result in interruptions or reductions in service levels.

Secondly, succession planning. Several factors like low unemployment have "poorly positioned Regina's labour market." This in addition to one-third of the city's workforce due to retire in the next six years, resulting in a loss of experience and expertise in key fields.

There is also risk in a slowing economy. While the City receives property taxes, it also relies on grants and government funding. But when the economy fluctuates, so do the grants. which can cause major changes in city revenue with little advance notice.

"One of the biggest obstacles that we have is just the amount of infrastructure that we have to build over the next 25 years to accommodate a 300,000 population," said Hawryluk. "It's just balancing that with our financial reality, but I think we have a good plan in place and we are going to move forward, because we do have a big infrastructure plan to accommodate 300,000 people."