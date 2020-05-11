Portion of Highway #1 restricted after 'serious' crash
Published Monday, May 11, 2020 8:40AM CST
The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday April 13, 2018. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)
REGINA -- One eastbound and one westbound lane of Highway #1 remains closed as RCMP work to clean up after a serious crash.
Remaining lanes are open with reduced speed limits posted.
Shortly after midnight on Monday morning Indian Head RCMP said it was dealing with a serious collision.
More details will be provided as they become available.