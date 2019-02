CTV Regina





University of Regina Cougars guard Carolina Goncalves is bringing international experience to the women’s basketball team.

Goncalves, who hails from Lisbon, Portugal, joined the Cougars women’s basketball team last season and made an immediate impact by winning the U Sports Rookie of the Year award.

“I’ve been representing my country since U16 with 15-year-olds, so it gave me a lot experience to play against Spain, Italy and Latvia,” Goncalves said.

Cougars head coach Dave Taylor said Goncalves brings consistency to the court. Goncalves averaged over 10 points per game this season.

“She’s got the ability to put up big points but we need her to be a scorer all the time, and that’s been a big difference for us, just being able to rely on that,” Taylor said.

The Cougars will head to Saskatoon to face the University of Saskatchewan Huskies for the Canada West championship this weekend.

Based on reporting by CTV’s Claire Hanna