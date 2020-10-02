MOOSE JAW -- On the morning of Oct. 1 the Prairie South School Division was informed an individual at Prince Arthur Community School had tested positive for the virus.

Tony Baldwin, director of education, said the process developed in anticipation of positive cases worked effectively and he was impressed by how smoothly it went.

By end of day on Thursday, letters were sent home to those who spend time in the Grade 4 class. A letter from the school’s principal was also sent out to the entire school population.

After review from public health the school resumed operation as per usual Friday morning and will continue to moving forward.

Baldwin says they are fortunate to have established the relationship with public health officers and are “in good hands.”

Prince Arthur Community School is the first in the division to have a positive case and the board will be performing a case study on the process to share with its other schools.

“[We’re] looking forward to having them back in the classroom,” added Baldwin.