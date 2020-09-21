REGINA -- Students and staff were back at Lumsden High School on Monday despite someone testing positive for COVID-19 at the school.

The Prairie Valley School Division was alerted by public health on Sunday that someone at Lumsden High School tested positive for the virus.

Contact tracing efforts are currently underway to determine close contacts of the individual.

The School Division declined to confirm if the positive case was a student or staff member.

Classes resumed on Monday at the school after undergoing enhanced cleaning protocols.

The school division said it is working closely with public health and is following the direction of officials.

It also stated it is confident in its school re-open plans and the safety precautions being taken.

The province reported seven new cases on Monday.

One of them was in a child between the age of 0-19. There have been 23 people under the age of 20 who have tested positive since the school year began on Sept. 8.