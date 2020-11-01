REGINA -- Moose Jaw police are asking people to avoid the area of Sunningdale Park and Rotary Cove Trail after an unconfirmed sighting of a cougar was reported.

Police said in a news release that at approximately 10:50 a.m. Sunday, officers received a report of a possible cougar sighting in the area.

Officers attended the area but haven`t been able to locate a cougar, police said.

Police are working with conservation officers to observe for possible sightings or confirmation of the animal.

If you encounter a cougar, do not approach, police said, and contact them at (306) 694-7600.