REGINA -- The Saskatchewan Health Authority is notifying the public that a person who tested positive for COVID-19 was likely infectious when they visited a business in Moose Jaw.

The impacted business and date is:

Sept. 3 at Heritage Insurance Ltd., 100A Fairford Street West, Moose Jaw from 2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Health officials are advising people who were at this business on the specified date and time to immediately self-isolate if they have had or currently have symptoms of COVID-19, and to arrange a test through HealthLine 811.

All other individuals who are not experiencing symptoms should self-monitor for 14 days, the SHA said. People may develop symptoms from two to 14 days following exposure to the virus that causes COVID-19.