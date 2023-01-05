Possible 'near-zero visibility' prompts fog advisory in and around Regina

Near-zero visibility is possible in some areas in and around Regina on Thursday.

Environment Canada issued an advisory due to patchy fog forming in parts of the Wascana Basin.

The fog is expected to persist throughout the morning, but will dissipate by midday, Environment Canada said. The fog is forecast to return again on Thursday night.

“If travelling, be prepared for areas of near-zero visibility. If visibility is reduced while driving, slow down, watch for tail lights ahead and be prepared to stop,” Environment Cana said.

The advisory was in effect as of 9 a.m. in areas around Regina, Fort Qu’Appelle, Indian Head, Lumsden, Pilot Butte, Estevan, Weyburn, Radville, Milestone, Carlyle, Oxbow, Carnduff, Bienfait and Stoughton.

Check Environment Canada for the latest information on Saskatchewan weather watches and warnings.