Possible worldwide wheat shortage creating uncertainty for Sask. producers
Producers in Saskatchewan are seeing the impacts of a potential worldwide shortage of wheat, created by conflict in the Ukraine.
While revenues for wheat are projected to increase along with prices, costs for producers, such as fertilizer and fuel, are also on the rise.
"I can't imagine trying to be a farmer there right now and you have to decide between your livelihood and your life,” said Brett Halstead, Chair of SaskWheat.
Halstead said there is a lot of uncertainty about how a worldwide wheat shortage will affect farmers in Saskatchewan.
“We're going to need to produce a bigger crop this year to help alleviate some of those strains and global ending stocks, but Canada still needs to transport that to the west coast to get the world market,” he said.
Fertilizer Canada said it is also uncertain about a possible shortfall, with other global factors at play.
“We don't know exactly what our shortfall is going to be. But this was the year for farmers to make the most out of their yields and on top of the war in Ukraine, we're now facing a possible CP Rail strike and that also is going to have a huge impact,” said Karen Proud, its president and CEO.
Halstead projects Saskatchewan exported around 13 to 14 million acres of wheat last year. All this, despite a historic drought, which is still in the back of many producers minds.
“We have some more snow cover than we've had past years here. But a snow doesn't grow your crop. It might help you get off to a good start — you still need some timely rains,” he said.
