The University of Regina has established a team through the Emergency Operations Centre to monitor issues with COVID-19, but it is not cancelling or postponing any courses.

“There has been no decision made as yet about moving to online classes,” University of Regina Public Strategist Everett Dorma said in an email.

The University has created a webpage for student to stay up to date with what is happening with COVID-19.

No decisions to change the delivery of class has been made, but the University says it is considering and preparing for a wide variety of measures such as:

• alternative delivery of courses, such as on-line or via video-conferencing;

• options for adjusting syllabi and course requirements for students;

• alternatives for students to write final exams which are normally held in the gymnasiums, etc.;

• academic coordination between all campuses and academic partners including regional colleges and satellite campuses; and

• managing potential impacts on the University’s research programs.

The University is cancelling all non-essential events on and off campus until April 30, including third party events and activities that have been booked to take place on campus. The University is also cancelling public lectures and events as well as non-academic student events and gatherings. As well, the school is refunding anyone who has paid to attend an event that is being cancelled.

All classes at Saskatchewan Polytechnic are continuing as normal, but the school is evaluating different options for delivering class, and may switch to online for some courses if needed.

“It may be possible in some cases where our programs could go temporarily online, or online until the end of term. But there may be some programs where that will not work, because of the applied nature of our teaching and learning at Sask. Polytech,” Chief Financial Officer and Vice-President of Administrative Services and Director of Emergency Operations for Saskatchewan Polytechnic Cheryl Schmitz said.

Saskatchewan Polytechnic says if needed, for programs that can’t go online, it would look at alternatives like expanding the term.

The school is closely monitoring the situation and is cancelling or postponing all non-essential group gatherings and events.