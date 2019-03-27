

CTV Regina





Spring has sprung - and with it - comes the annual wave of potholes popping up throughout the city.

The city says this could be caused by utility cuts mistaken for potholes, which are the result of digging up underground infrastructure like water mains for repairs - and there were plenty of those over the course of the winter.

"It may be late in the season before we get to them if they're not causing a safety hazard," City of Regina’s director of roadways and transportation Norman Kyle said.

Garth Cronk with Quality Tire says if you run into a pothole that makes you - and possibly your car - shudder - there are a few signs you should watch out for.

"Your vehicle won't steer as well as it did before,” Cronk said. “You'll have your steering wheel off centre, so your steering wheel's not straight anymore if you notice your vehicle is pulling one way or the other.”

He says those are all signs that your alignment is off, and if you start to notice them, it might be time for a trip to the shop to not only realign everything - but also to check on other parts like tires, shocks, and brakes.

Residents with concerns over potholes or utility cuts can contact the city to make sure they're aware, but it could be some time before repairs are done.

Based on a report by CTV Regina's Cole Davenport.