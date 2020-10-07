Advertisement
Potential bomb threat at Cornwall Centre: Regina police
Published Wednesday, October 7, 2020 4:51PM CST Last Updated Wednesday, October 7, 2020 5:00PM CST
Police cruisers outside the Cornwall Centre parkade on Saskatchewan Drive. Officers investigated a potential bomb threat on Wednesday. (CTV News)
REGINA -- Regina police are at Cornwall Centre downtown investigating a potential bomb threat.
Police said in a news release Wednesday evening that officers received a call from a man alleging he was inside the shopping centre and was in possession of an explosive device.
Police said officers are currently on scene and working to determine if the threat is valid.
The mall has been cordoned off by security, police said. Officers are working with security to determine the next steps.
