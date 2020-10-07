REGINA -- The Saskatchewan Health Authority is notifying the public of potential exposure to COVID-19 at the following businesses where one person or multiple people attended while likely infectious.

October 3: Dad’s Organic Market, 425 Victoria Ave., Regina, from 1:15 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.

October 3: Jolly’s Medical Supplies, 120 Victoria Ave., Regina, from 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Public Health officials are advising individuals who were at these locations during the specified times to self-monitor for 14 days.

If you have had or develop symptoms of COVID-19, immediately self-isolate and call HealthLine 811, your physician or nurse practitioner to arrange for testing, the SHA said.