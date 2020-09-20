REGINA -- The Saskatchewan Health Authority says four people who tested positive for COVID-19 visited four businesses in Regina and Moosomin when they were likely infectious.

The businesses, dates and times are as follows:

Planet Fitness (East) - Regina - Sept. 11 and 12: 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Walmart – Habour Landing – Regina – Sept 16: 8:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Dairy Queen – Moosomin – Sept 12: 3:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Co-op Grocery Store – Moosomin – Sept 12: 5:00 p.m. – 5:25 p.m.

Officials are advising people who were at these business locations on the specified dates and times to immediately self-isolate if they have had or currently have symptoms of COVID-19, and to call HealthLine 811 to arrange for testing.

All other individuals who are not experiencing symptoms should self-monitor for 14 days, the SHA said.