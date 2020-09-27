REGINA -- The Saskatchewan Health Authority is notifying the public they may have been exposed to someone with COVID-19 if they visited two Regina businesses in mid September.

The SHA said someone attended these businesses during these times when they were likely infectious:

Sept. 17 and 18 – Western Pizza, 2820 Avonhurst Drive, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Sept. 21 – Golden Mile Superstore, #15D -3806 Albert Street, from 12 p.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Public Health officials are advising individuals who were at these locations on the specified dates and times to self-monitor for 14 days.

If you have had or develop symptoms of COVID-19, immediately self-isolate and call HealthLine 811 to arrange for testing, the SHA said.